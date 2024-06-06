German company hopes to import Azerbaijani gas in future

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German-based VNG Company hopes to import gas produced by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the future, Managing Director of VNG Handel & Vertrieb GmbH Konstantin von Oldenburg said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at a panel session on "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis" organized as part of the Baku Energy Forum, News.Az reports.“We specialize in the import and wholesale trade of gas, with an impressive volume of approximately 15–18 billion cubic meters sold. I'm referring to the gas sales in Germany and neighbouring countries, not the gas balance. In the past, Germany used to import gas from Russia and Norway,” Oldenburg said.“Beginning this year, we have initiated the importation of Algerian gas and have plans to enhance our portfolio by incorporating gas produced by SOCAR in the future,” he added.

News.Az