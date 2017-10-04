German Defence Minister to visit Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen will visit Tbilisi on October 5 upon the invitation by her Georgian counterpart Levan Izoria, the German Embassy in Tbilisi says.

After a reception with military honours at the Georgian Ministry of Defence, Von der Leyen will talk with Izoria about further deepening of German-Georgian military cooperation, especially joint deployment in Afghanistan.

Afterwards, she will present a wreath at the memorial for fallen soldiers of war at Heroes Square, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Agenda.ge reported.

After the meeting with Defence Minister Izoria, a joint press conference of the two officials is scheduled at the Defence Ministry in Tbilisi.

News.Az

News.Az