Yandex metrika counter

German Defence Minister to visit Tbilisi

  • World
  • Share
German Defence Minister to visit Tbilisi

German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen will visit Tbilisi on October 5 upon the invitation by her Georgian counterpart Levan Izoria, the German Embassy in Tbilisi says.

After a reception with military honours at the Georgian Ministry of Defence, Von der Leyen will talk with Izoria about further deepening of German-Georgian military cooperation, especially joint deployment in Afghanistan.

Afterwards, she will present a wreath at the memorial for fallen soldiers of war at Heroes Square, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Agenda.ge reported.

After the meeting with Defence Minister Izoria, a joint press conference of the two officials is scheduled at the Defence Ministry in Tbilisi.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      