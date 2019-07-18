German Diplomatisches Magazin publishes article on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Diplomatisches Magazin has published an article highlighting the establishment of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on 28 May, 1918, which was the first democratic and secular republic in the Muslim East, AZERTAC reported.

The article quotes the founder of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, statesman Mammad Amin Rasulzade while declaring the independence of Azerbaijan as saying: “The flag once raised will never fall!”. It also highlights the reception organized by the Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Germany at the Maritim Hotel to mark 28 May – the Republic Day, which was also attended by Vice-President of the German Bundestag Claudia Roth.

