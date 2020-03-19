German Embassy in Azerbaijan suspends visa issuance

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Embassy in Azerbaijan has suspended issuing visas due to threat of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the same concerns the embassy suspended issuance of visas and work of the consular section," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). On March 7, the World Health Organization officially thanked Azerbaijan for its financial contribution to the global COVID-19 response.

On March 11, the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

News.Az

News.Az