German energy ministry talks on prospects for buying gas via Southern Gas Corridor

The German Federal Government welcomes the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, envisaging Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe, German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy told Trend.

"Azerbaijan has opened the Southern Gas Corridor for EU Member States with its natural gas supply contract via the TAP gas pipeline. But the purchase of gas lies entirely in the hands of the companies," said the ministry.

Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy also talked about the prospects for German companies’ more active involvement in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sphere.

"We know that SOCAR is the main player in the Azerbaijani oil and gas sector and that Azerbaijan is pursuing an ambitious investment program in the Azerbaijani oil and gas sector over the next few years. Whether German companies will cooperate and invest in the Azerbaijani oil and gas sector is, however, entirely up to their decision. The German Federal Government has no influence on the investment decisions of German companies," said the ministry.

The Federal Ministry said that for Germany in 2018 (including November), Azerbaijan was the ninth-largest supplier of crude oil.

Oil imports from Azerbaijan increased compared to 2017 and amounted to 2.7 million tons (2017: 2.45 million tons), according to the ministry.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) have been recently connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

