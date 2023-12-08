German expresses readiness to support Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany stands ready to support the further normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Steffen Hebestreit, Federal Government Spokesperson, said on X, News.Az reports.

“Germany congratulates Armenia and Azerbaijan on taking courageous steps and building confidence! We stand ready to support further normalization process based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity,” Hebestreit said.

News.Az