German FM vows tougher policy toward Washington amid Iran 'disappointment'

The unilateral US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal has poisoned the transatlantic relationship between Berlin and Washington, according to the top diplomat.

The US has demonstrated "very little willingness to take the arguments of its allies seriously," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the German magazine Spiegel, Sputnik reports.

Donald Trump's decision to leave the Iran nuclear agreement has caused serious damage to relations between the United States and Germany in the long-run, the top diplomat stated.

"The transformation which the US is undergoing has already taken hold of transatlantic ties," Maas said, adding that Berlin was aware of the ongoing change "before Tuesday night's disappointment."

According to Maas, Germany will pursue a tougher policy toward the United States when it comes to defending Berlin's interests.

"We are prepared to talk, negotiate and also fight for our interests where necessary," the diplomat told the magazine. "This goes for all levels, not just for the White House."

