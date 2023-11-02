German foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is expected to visit Azerbaijan this week.

As part of her trip to the South Caucasus, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will arrive in Azerbaijan and Armenia for talks on November 3-4, News.Az reports citing the German Embassy in Baku.

During the visit to Baku, Minster Baerbock will meet with her Azerbaijan counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. The top Azerbaijani and German diplomats are also scheduled to hold a joint press conference.

