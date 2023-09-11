German foreign minister visits Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the Ukrainian capital early Monday, News.Az reports citing Deutsche Well.

"With enormous courage and determination, Ukraine is also defending the freedom of all of us," Baerbock said upon her arrival.

Germany's top diplomat also pledged to help Ukraine as it seeks to join the European Union.

She said Kyiv could rely on Germany "to resolutely support Ukraine on its way into the European Union," but stressed that more reforms were needed, such as measures to combat corruption.

Ukraine has been a candidate for EU membership since last year and has repeatedly called for rapid admission to the bloc. In order to become a member, however, it first needs to meet certain conditions outlined by the European Commission.

News.Az