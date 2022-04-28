German lawmakers back provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s Bundestag on Thursday expressed support for the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

The decision on heavy arms deliveries by Germany to Ukraine was backed by 586 deputies, the Bundestag said in a statement on its website, News.Az reports.

“The German Bundestag speaks in favor of full support for Ukraine in Russia's war and does not rule out the supply of heavy weapons from Germany for this purpose,” said the statement.

News.Az