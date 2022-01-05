German literature portal posts famous Azerbaijani poet Abdulla Shaig’s poems

+ ↺ − 16 px

An influential German language literature portal, “LiteratPro”, has posted poems by famous Azerbaijani poet Abdulla Shaig, such as “Appeal to Our Century’, ‘We Are All Rays from the Same Sun’ and ‘Forward’, as part of the “Azerbaijani Literature in a Virtual World” project.

The portal also provided detailed information about the poet.

The “LiteratPro” literature portal regularly publishes works by world-renowned writers and poets, such as Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Rainer Maria Rilke, Oscar Wilde, Charles Dickens, Peter Altenberg.

News.Az