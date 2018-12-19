German magazine highlights realities of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German-based magazine Nitro has published an article by journalists Bettina Schellong-Lammel and Bernd Lammel, which highlights the true history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, its causes and consequences.

In their article, the journalists, who visited Azerbaijan, give an extensive overview of the conflict's history, highlighting the international community's approach and the plight of refugees and IDPs.

“Armenia, the country which has occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, has sought to present this occupation to the world community as liberation war,” the journalists say, according to AzerTag.

The article also focuses on the history of the mass resettlement of Armenians to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region. The journalists say that as a result of this conflict more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons. The article hails the successful reforms carried out by the Azerbaijani government to improve their living conditions. The journalists noted that once used to live in tent camps those refugees and IDPs have already been provided with new apartments and houses. “300,000 new houses in 100 settlements have already been built and given out to refugees and IDPs,” the article says.

News.Az

