German military receives first of 82 H145M helicopters

The German Armed Forces have designated the H145s as "Leichter Kampfhubschrauber" (light combat helicopter), abbreviated as LKH.

The German Armed Forces has received the first of 82 Airbus H145Ms at its Donauwörth site, Airbus has announced. This first helicopter will be dedicated to training operations and used at the German Army’s Bückeburg base, News.az reports citing foreign media The contract for 82 multi-role H145M helicopters – 62 firm orders plus 20 options – was signed in December 2023. Airbus said that at the time, it was the largest order ever placed for the type, with the German Army receiving 57 and the Luftwaffe’s special forces set to receive five.The contract also included seven years of support and services for the helicopter. The first delivery of a light-attack version of the H145M will be expected by 2025.

