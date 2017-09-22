German parliamentary delegation to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German parliamentary delegation will visit Baku on October 2-4.

The German Embassy in Azerbaijan reported that the goal is to select candidates from Azerbaijan for the International Parliamentary Scholarship Program (IPS) of the German Bundestag.

The delegation from Germany will be led by the deputy of the Bundestag Kai Gering.

It should be noted that within the framework of the IPS 120 program, scholars from 41 countries had an opportunity to get acquainted with the parliamentary system of Germany within the framework of scholarships fully funded by the German Bundestag from March 1 until July 31, 2017.

