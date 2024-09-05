German police fatally shoot suspect near Israeli consulate in Munich - VIDEO/UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Munich shot a man who had fired on them with a rifle in the vicinity of the Israeli Consulate and a Nazi-era museum in the city.

A video has appeared online that appears to show the man who fired #shots in front of the #Israeli Consulate #general in #Munich



The #Police confirmed that the attacker had a long-barreled #weapons. pic.twitter.com/g0kgJdUtdV — News.Az (@news_az) September 5, 2024

"Police officers fired shots at a suspicious person in the area of Karolinenplatz, the person was struck in this process," police said. "A wide area around the operation is sealed off," News.Az reports citing DW.Police said a few hours after the incident that the man was an 18-year-old with Austrian citizenship but did not comment on possible motives, saying investigations were ongoing. German and Austrian outlets Der Spiegel and Der Standard also reported that he was already known to police because of Islamist connections."Police officers saw a person, who was apparently carrying a firearm," police said roughly an hour after their initial post. "The officers employed their service weapons, the person was hit and wounded."Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann later said that the suspect had died of his wounds. He said the man's identity was still being investigated, and also that the suspect had fired shots at police first."He shot directly at the police officers, they returned fire," Herrmann said.A police spokesman said that five officers had been involved in the exchange of fire, and that the man had been using a long-barreled weapon.Videos circulating online, that DW was able to verify, showed a younger male carrying what appeared to be quite an old rifle fitted with a bayonet before the exchange of fire with police.The Consulate General of Israel in Munich is located on the Karolinenplatz roundabout, and a Nazi-era museum, the NS-Dokumentationszentrum, is next door. It wasn't immediately clear if there was a connection. Police cautioned against "speculation and false information," saying avoiding spreading this would help their work.

