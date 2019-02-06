German portal Ostexperte posts reportage on dialogue between religions and civilizations in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

German portal Ostexperte posted a reportage on the international conference titled "Dialogue between religions and civilizations towards cooperation", AZERTAC reports.

The author of the reportage Urs Unkauf told in an interview that the conference was organized jointly by the "Baku International Center for Intercultural Dialogue and Civilizations", the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany, the German-Azerbaijani Forum and the Berlin Academy of Cultural Diplomacy.

High-ranking public and political figures from Azerbaijan and Germany, including Secretary General of the Center for Cooperation between Baku International Religions and Civilizations Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, member of the German Bundestag, special representative of the federal government on religious freedom Markus Grübel and Ambassador Ramin Hasanov attended the event.

According to the report, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov said that the dialogue between cultures and civilizations is a factor in the peace and harmony of the 21st century in the global world and Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism was investigated by leading universities and research institutes in many countries. The Ambassador noted that the state allocates funds for the restoration of Catholic churches and synagogues in Azerbaijan.

The reportage also highlights Markus Grübel’s words where he emphasized the role of the first secular Muslim country in Azerbaijan in this regard, the fact that the People's Republic of Azerbaijan was the first Muslim country that allowed women to vote.

The reportage also underlined that the conference focused on issues such as dialogue and cooperation between religions and civilizations, such as terrorism, separatism and xenophobia threatening international dialogue and solidarity, problems of race and religious intolerance, occupation, ethnic cleansing, migrants, refugees and internally displaced persons, the role of civilizations and interreligious cooperation in the protection of cultural and spiritual heritage, as well as the importance of consolidating efforts by state, science and religion to promote dialogue and cooperation between religions and civilizations.

