German president congratulates Ilham Aliyev on re-election as Azerbaijani president

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany has congratulated Ilham Aliyev over his victory in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

The congratulatory letters says: "Dear Mr President, I sincerely wish you great strength, success and achievements in the execution of your high state duty in your new presidential term.

"Germany will remain a reliable partner for Azerbaijan in the future. We want to jointly expand our bilateral relations. Azerbaijan may always rely on Germany’s support in the implementation of future reforms.

"We hope to continue cooperation with your country within the organizations such as the OSCE and the Council of Europe and are ready to make efforts to strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union".

News.Az

