German President tests positive for COVID-19

The Office of the President of Germany reports that Frank-Walter Steinmeier tested positive for COVID-19.

It was reported earlier that the politician was quarantining after one of his bodyguards tested positive, TASS informs.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany recorded 7,830 coronavirus infections over the past day.

