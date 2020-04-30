German social distancing will be extended until May 10, Merkel aide says

Social distancing measures in Germany will be extended until May 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said ahead of a government meeting on Thursday to

Merkel and state leaders will discuss proposals on reopening schools and nurseries and resuming sporting events, but will wait until May 6 for data on what effects the first steps to ease the lockdown have had before moving again, Helge Braun said.

“The contact restrictions will certainly now be extended until May 10 for the time being”, he told broadcaster n-tv.

Germany began easing its lockdown last week, when some shops were allowed to open provided they practised strict social distancing, but Merkel and government advisers are worried about the coronavirus infection rate rising.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 1,478 to 159,119, data from the RKI showed earlier on Thursday. The tally showed 6,288 people have died of the disease, a rise of 173 compared to Wednesday.

News.Az

