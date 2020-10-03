German TV Berlin airs Azerbaijani ambassador’s interview on Armenia's latest provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

German TV Berlin channel has broadcast an extensive interview with Azerbaijani Ambassador Ramin Hasanov, who has highlighted Armenia’s latest military provocations against his country, AZERTAC reports.

The ambassador informed the German audience about the historical and legal aspects of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the conflict, Armenia's latest provocations, the position of foreign countries, including Russia, Turkey and Germany, inefficiency of negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group and other issues.

Noting that the conflict emerged due to the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the diplomat said that the problem could be solved only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan will not allow the establishment of the second Armenian state on its territory,” Hasanov emphasized.

During the interview, the diplomat also highlighted the provocations against Azerbaijan after the Armenian Prime Minister came to power, including "presidential and "parliamentary elections" in the so-called "republic", the announcement that some administrative buildings will be moved to Shusha - the ancient city and cultural center of Azerbaijan, as well as the illegal settlement of people of Armenian origin from Lebanon to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

News.Az