German TV channel airs footage about Armenian shelling of Azerbaijani village

Influential German Berlin TV channel reported in the News program about the provocations of Armenian armed forces against civilians, especially against women and children on July 4.

It noted that the provocation against Alkhanli village of Fuzuli killed two-year-old girl and her grandmother and wounded another woman. The German TV channel also announced that in this connection Azerbaijanis in Berlin will hold a protest action outside the Armenian embassy to Germany on July 9, haqqin.az reports.

"Azerbaijanis living in Berlin will protest outside the Armenian embassy to Germany in Charlottenburg.

"The reason for holding the protest is the death of the 50-year-old woman and her two-year-old granddaughter as a result of shelling of the frontline Azerbaijani village in Karabakh by Armenian troops.

"In line with reports in Azerbaijani mass media, Armenian soldiers were purposefully targeting civilians.

"Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been lasting for already a few decades," the German TV channel reads.

