German TV channel airs footage about Azerbaijanis' protest outside Armenian embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A protest action was held outside the Armenian embassy in Berlin on 10.07.2016.

It was organized by the World Azerbaijanis Assembly and German Azerbaijanis Assembly. The protest was highlighted in the news program on Berlin TV functioning in Germany. The TV channel informed the viewers about the purpose of the action, the events in Alkhanli village and the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az