Germany and Poland sign pact amid shifting European power balance

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Germany and other core European nations see Poland as a compelling partner due to its growing economy, heavy defense investments, and vital role as a logistics hub for Ukraine.

Germany and Poland signed a new defence agreement on Wednesday, putting aside their complicated past to strengthen European military cooperation amid heightened tensions with Russia and growing uncertainty over US engagement in Europe, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

Relations between the two neighbours in recent years have become more pragmatic in the wake of Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the coming to power of a liberal government in Poland in 2023.

“We are not forgetting the past,” Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said in Warsaw during a press conference with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius.

“But the politics of the future, development and security are our obligation.”

As the US weighs a partial drawdown of its military presence in Europe, Poland is keen to ensure that major European allies take a greater role in defending the continent’s eastern flank.

Germany seeks partners as it moves to revitalise its military after decades of neglect, with ambitions to build the strongest conventional army on NATO’s European side, an effort that will make it a central pillar of European defence in the years ahead.

Poland’s importance as a logistics hub for Ukraine, alongside its growing economy and heavy defence investment, has made it a compelling partner for Germany and other core European countries.

“Poland started building a strong army much earlier than other countries in Western Europe,” Cezary Tomczyk, the Polish deputy defence minister, told the Associated Press news agency.

“So we are ahead when it comes to capabilities.”

“We definitely don't accept that any agreements about this part of Europe are made without Poland,” he said.

“We Germans need a strong Poland as an equal partner,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in Berlin after meeting with liberal Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in December.

“This is in our fundamental interest.”

News.Az