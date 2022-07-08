Yandex metrika counter

Germany approves Finland and Sweden NATO membership bid

German lawmakers on Friday ratified Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Parliaments of the Western alliance's 30 members must all ratify the accession protocol for new members to join.

The Bundestag became the latest legislature to approve the process after Canada, Estonia, Denmark and Norway.



