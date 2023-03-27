Germany at a standstill as huge strike halts planes and trains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday, causing disruption for millions of people during one of the largest walkouts in decades in Europe's biggest economy as soaring inflation stokes wage demands, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The 24-hour "warning" strikes called by the Verdi union and railway and transport union EVG were the latest in months of industrial action which has hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices dent living standards.

News.Az