Germany, Belgium allow CureVac vaccine human testing

German biotech company CureVac AG announced on Wednesday that is has received approval from German and Belgian authorities to begin Phase 1 clinical trial for its vaccine against the coronavirus.

The testing process will be carried out in several institutes and hospitals in both countries. There will be 168 healthy people that will be included in the trials, aged 18-60, the Tuebingen-based firm revealed.

"During the last few months, our team has put a lot of effort into the preclinical validation of several vaccine candidates to select an optimal construct. We are confident that our early optimization work will provide a safe and effective low dose vaccine" acting CEO of CureVac Dr. Franz-Werner Haas said in a press release.

