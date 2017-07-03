Germany bus crash: 18 feared dead and 30 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bus was in a collision with a lorry near Stammbach in north Bavaria.

Some passengers have grave injuries and there are fears that several others may have died. Several rescue helicopters joined emergency workers at the scene, according to AzVision.

A police spokesperson told the DPA news agency: "Realistically we have to expect some fatalities."

Police have blocked the motorway as rescue efforts continue. It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

A police spokesman told German news channel n-tv that there were good medical facilities in Bayreuth, not far from the crash site.

Eighteen people are missing and feared dead after flames engulfed a tour bus that crashed on the A9 motorway in southern Germany.

Thirty people escaped the fire, some critically injured. Rescue helicopters joined emergency workers at the scene.

News.Az

News.Az