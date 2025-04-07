Germany calls for probe into Israeli killing of medics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has demanded an urgent investigation into the "shocking" allegations that Israeli forces intentionally fired on a convoy of ambulances, resulting in the deaths of 15 aid workers in Gaza on March 23.

“There are very significant questions about the actions of the Israeli army now,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Christian Wagner said after new video footage emerged debunking Israeli claims about the circumstances of the attack, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

“An investigation and accountability of the perpetrators are urgently needed,” he said.

Wagner said the accusations against the Israeli military were “shocking” and “really terrible” and “urgently need to be cleared up”.

Fully investigating the incident will be “a question that ultimately affects the credibility of the Israeli constitutional state”, he said.

News.Az