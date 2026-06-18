Germany commits an extra $400M to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Germany is participating in the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) programme for the fourth time, which allows NATO allies to fund purchases of U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine.

Pistorius said ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers Germany will allocate funding for "the necessary ammunition for air defence systems", News.Az reports, citing European Pravda.

"In this way, we are literally saving lives every night and every day. This time, we are allocating US$200 million," he noted.

The minister added that Germany will support the Jumpstart programme, which provides for the procurement of missiles for Patriot systems.

"This will enable the purchase of missiles for Patriot systems. We have also agreed to participate by allocating US$200 million for the procurement of PAC-3 missiles. So we are moving forward," he said.

Pistorius added that Berlin is urging other members of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) to contribute to financing the procurement of PAC-3 missiles to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

The G7 leaders previously said they are prepared to consider granting licences for the production of interceptor missiles directly in Ukraine.

On 17 June, Reuters reported that the Dutch government has committed to purchasing drones and air defence systems for Ukraine totalling €500 million. Half of the funding will be allocated through the PURL programme.

News.Az