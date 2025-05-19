Germany coordinating new Russia sanctions with allies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is collaborating with European partners and the United States on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, aiming to pressure Moscow into agreeing to a ceasefire with Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson stressed that it is vital that Washington supports the new sanctions, adding that it depends on the outcome of a phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, scheduled for today, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron also said that the European allies are preparing a new sanctions package against Russia in coordination with the US administration.

