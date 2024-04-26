Germany declares readiness to support Azerbaijan in COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock stated Thursday that her country is ready to support Azerbaijan in the upcoming the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), News.Az reports.

Addressing a joint briefing with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, the German FM said: “I am delighted that the COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan this year. Azerbaijan can count on Germany’s support in this event.”

News.Az