Germany economy minister arrives in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze arrived in Ukraine on Friday, the German Embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Schulze is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal.

“Development Minister Svenja Schulze is visiting Ukraine to ensure Germany's further support for Ukraine's population. In particular, she will speak in Kyiv with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about overcoming the consequences of the war and rebuilding a free Ukraine,” the embassy added.

News.Az