Germany eyes increasing number of peacekeepers in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Germany plans to reinforce the EUFOR peacekeeping mission in Bosnia Herzegovina ahead of the general elections to be held in the Balkan nation in October, News.Az reports citing foreign media outlets.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reportedly put forward such a proposal to the government’s coalition partners.

Germany, by increasing the number of peacekeepers, aims to reduce political tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and prevent separatist tendencies. About 100 German troops will be deployed to EUFOR mission.

The EU recently doubled the number of EUFOR peacekeepers by providing them with a large number of armored vehicles.

