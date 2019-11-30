Germany eyes to increase energy imports from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the second half of 2020, Germany plans to increase imports of oil, oil products and gas from Azerbaijan, Germany’s Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary Ambassad

Manig made the remark at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve the skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community, Trend reported from the event.

Nevertheless, Germany also plans to import products of the non-oil sector, because the non-oil sector is of paramount importance for the diversification of the economies of both countries, the ambassador noted.

News.Az

