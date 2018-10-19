Germany hopeful of Syria summit in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Summit to focus on stabilization of Idlib's de-escalation zone, progress in political process, government spokeswoman says

Germany on Friday expressed hope that the upcoming Istanbul summit on Syria would contribute to “stabilization” of Idlib's de-escalation zone, Anadolu Agency reports.

Martina Fietz, government’s deputy spokeswoman, told a news conference in Berlin that Merkel will travel to Istanbul on Oct. 27, for the quadrilateral summit between leaders of Turkey, Russia, Germany and France.

“Some of the agenda items will include situation in Idlib, support for the Sochi agreement between Russia and Turkey on the stabilization of Syria. In addition to that, progress in the UN-led political process, in particular the commencement of the work of the constitutional commission will be discussed,” she said.

Fietz reaffirmed Germany’s support for the Sochi agreement, and expressed hope the Istanbul summit will contribute to its implementation.

“There is an expectation for a gradual process for the stabilization of Syria. Indeed this would be a long and difficult process,” she added.

The meeting, which will be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will also see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

