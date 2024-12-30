Germany indicts 3 over suspected Russia espionage

+ ↺ − 16 px

German prosecutors on Monday indicted three people over a widely-publicized espionage plot which allegedly included plans of sabotage on German territory, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

The main suspect, Dieter S. is believed to be a veteran of a pro-Russian militia in Ukraine, which Germany considers a terrorist organization. The former militant was allegedly in contact with another former member of the militia, who is also part of Russian intelligence.The primary goal was to "undermine the military support provided from Germany to Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression,” according to the prosecutor's office.Prosecutors say that S. agreed to commit explosive and arson attacks against targets in Germany. The indictment states S. scouted out locations which included compounds used by the US Armed Forces, a loading station and a tool manufacturing company. Germany's "Der Spiegel" magazine reported that one of the potential targets was the US Grafenwöhr base in Bavaria, where Ukrainian soldiers are trained to operate American tanks. Authorities also believe that S. agreed to sabotage railway lines used to transport military goods.The main suspect allegedly took photos and videos and passed them along to the Russian intelligence agent.Two other people are suspected of helping S. with the plot. All of the suspects are German and Russian dual nationals.

News.Az