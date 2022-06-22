Germany, Netherlands to send PzH 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany and the Netherlands will donate 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, the German Embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“News from the German Ministry of Defense regarding support for Ukraine: the training of Ukrainian soldiers on Panzerhaubitze 2000s has been completed. The delivery of seven weapons systems to Ukraine has started,” the embassy said.

It added that Germany and the Netherlands would supply Ukraine with 12 howitzers.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday said that Kyiv has already received the first batch of Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers from Germany.

News.Az