Germany plans to acquire IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine

The German government plans to allocate funds to purchase six IRIS-T surface-to-air defense systems for itself and an additional six systems to be donated to Ukraine,

"Germany plans to donate six more IRIS-T defense systems to Ukraine and intends to acquire six more for its own air force," a source told Reuters. Previously, Berlin provided three IRIS-T defense systems to Kyiv. Germany is currently the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine, following the United States.Germany has allocated substantial funds for military support, with a commitment of approximately 28 billion euros in future spending. Under the 2025 budget agreement, four billion euros will be set aside for military assistance to Ukraine, which is half of this year’s allocation.

News.Az