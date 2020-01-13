Germany plans to hold Libya summit on Jan. 19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany plans to hold a summit on Libya on Jan. 19, two participants in the preparatory negotiations said on Monday, Reuters reported.

The Turkish presidency said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would come to Berlin for a one-day visit on Jan. 19, but gave no further details.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Libyan peace talks would be held in Berlin, as Turkey and Russia appealed to the north African nation’s warring factions to enter a ceasefire. She said the aim was to give Libya the chance to become a sovereign and peaceful country.

