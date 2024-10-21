Germany pledges ongoing support for Moldova following EU membership vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged to continue to support Moldova on Monday after Moldovans narrowly voted “yes” to European Union membership in a referendum that will allow the country to join the bloc in the future.

“Yes, it was very close. But it is a great relief for all of us, and we congratulate you from the bottom of our hearts,” Baerbock said at a joint press briefing in Berlin with colleagues from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.The officials came to the capital to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassy Complex in Berlin.Baerbock called Moldova's EU course "the best security guarantee for the people over there that they can live in peace and freedom in the future."Referring to her Nordic colleagues, she said, “We are 100% united and determined to support not only Ukraine but also Moldova.”Two and a half years ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked not only Ukraine, but also Moldova, "in this case not with the army, but also here with hybrid warfare," added Baerbock.Earlier in the day, the German government accused Russia of trying to manipulate and influence the presidential election and EU referendum in the former Soviet Republic of Moldova.“We see that Russia and pro-Russian actors are trying to destabilize Moldova on a large scale,” deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann claimed at a press conference in Berlin."We condemn this ongoing manipulation and attempts to influence a democratic election and, ultimately, the decision-making of the Moldovan people," she said, urging an investigation.

News.Az