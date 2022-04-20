Germany pledges support for Ukraine in military maintenance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany will continue to help Ukraine with military instruction and maintenance of military equipment, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a press conference in Lithuania on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

“While other partners supply artillery, we will help with training and maintenance [of military equipment],” the minister said.

She said the German government, according to the Bundeswehr, can no longer provide weapons from its own reserves, so it plans to turn to the industry for the supply of spare parts and "further material."

In addition, Germany intends to appeal to NATO partners who have "Soviet-style weapons" that can be supplied to Ukraine, the minister added.

News.Az