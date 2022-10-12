Germany provides Ukraine with air defense system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has received the German air defense weapon system Iris-T, News.Az reports citing Der Spiegel news magazine.

The actual transfer of the first of four promised air defense systems of the Iris-T SLM type took place earlier in the day near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The ground-based flight defense system is intended to protect the civilian population by averting air strikes by the Russian army.

The Iris-T SLM air defense system consists of three vehicles: a shooting ramp on a military truck with space for eight missiles, a radar vehicle and a management vehicle.

The air defense missiles can meet targets at up to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) and 40 km (24.8 mi) away. Their range is thus much greater than those of shoulder-based flight defense missiles such as the Stinger flight defense missiles delivered by Germany to Ukraine.

