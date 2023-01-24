Germany receives Poland's request for transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has already received Poland’s request for consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"The Germans have already received our request for consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," the Polish minister tweeted.

He also asked the German side to join the coalition of nations that will support Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

"This is our common cause because it is about the security of the whole of Europe!" stressed Blaszczak.

