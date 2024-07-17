Germany's coalition agrees draft budget for 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

German ministers on Wednesday finished the draft of the Cabinet's 2025 budget, with a package intended to boost growth and put the brakes on spending.

The budget has been the subject of weeks of wrangling about borrowing and ministry funding within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition.The total budget for 2025 is €480.6 billion ($526 billion), about €8 billion less than this year. Despite this, Germany's finance ministry has allocated €78 billion as investments — a record level.Finance Minister Christian Lindner is planning new loans of €43.8 billion, slightly less than this year.Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats and the Greens were said to have floated the idea of higher loans, but Lindner's business-focused Free Democrats resisted and prevailed.Scholz, the Green Party's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, and Lindner had been trying to close a financing gap of around €30 billion for weeks.Spending and borrowing has been a major point of friction in the country's three-party coalition government for months now, if not longer.In a video published by his ministry, Lindner said a balanced budget was only possible "by curbing the politicians' appetite for ever higher government spending."However, the budget is not as thrifty as some had expected, with most parts of government receiving more money than last year, including the transport, interior, family, defense, foreign and education ministries.There will also be increased payments to families, more investment in kindergartens, and more money for climate protection.

News.Az