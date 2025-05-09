Germany's Merz backs Trump’s call for 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday voiced support for US President Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day “unconditional” ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Merz said he discussed the latest developments in Ukraine with US President Trump during a phone call late Thursday and expressed support for his ceasefire efforts, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“I spoke with the American president last night, and he informed me about his plan for a 30-day ceasefire. I expressed my support, as we in the German federal government also believe that this is the right thing to do,” Merz told reporters.

“Russia in particular is now called upon to finally agree to a longer ceasefire, which must create a window of opportunity for a genuine peace treaty. Germany remains in very close contact with France, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other European partners on this,” he added.

Trump on Thursday called for a 30-day “unconditional” ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, saying it must “ultimately build toward a peace agreement.”

“Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire."

“Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations,” he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump warned that if the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions.

