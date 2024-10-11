Germany's Scholz to visit Türkiye for talks with Erdogan

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to pay a visit to Türkiye next week for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a German official.

Erdogan will receive Scholz in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Oct. 19, to be followed by a news conference, deputy government spokesperson Wolfgang Buchner told journalists in Berlin, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. Buchner said he could not provide any more details on the content of the meeting, noting that the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, as well as migration, bilateral relations, and economic policies, were expected to be on the agenda.He said the war in Ukraine would be an important topic during the visit, emphasizing Türkiye's role as an "important partner" on the matter.

News.Az