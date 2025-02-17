Germany's Scholz urges EU involvement in Ukraine talks, rejects demilitarization proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that the European Union must be involved in negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and ensure no agreement on Ukraine's demilitarization.

Scholz rejected the possibility of exclusive US-Russian agreements on Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We Europeans will not allow that. Nor will we allow anyone to agree on the demilitarization of Ukraine," he said during an election debate. At the same time, the German chancellor reiterated that Ukraine needs a strong army.

"It cannot be done without us. Of course, we have something to say," Scholz said, reacting to the US statement that Europe would not be physically present at the table to negotiate a settlement to the conflict. At the same time, Scholz emphasized that Europeans have the right to vote. Security guarantees without Europe's participation "will not happen," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said that Europe would not be physically present at the negotiating table. According to him, there is now a two-track approach to the peace talks: US representatives interacting separately with Russia and separately with Ukraine along with allies. At the same time, Kellogg made it clear that Europe's interests would be taken into account.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously listed the conditions for resolving the conflict, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and Novorossiya, Kiev's refusal to join NATO, the removal of all Western sanctions against Moscow, and the establishment of Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status.

News.Az