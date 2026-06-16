Germany seeks rapid EU budget deal in response to Bardella remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has urged other EU member states to reach an agreement on the bloc’s long-term budget “by the end of the year,” following threats by French far-right leader Jordan Bardella to cut France’s contribution in half if he comes to power in 2027.

The National Rally president, slated to be the party's presidential candidate if his mentor Marine Le Pen's election ban is upheld in an appeal decision next month, vowed to challenge the EU’s long-term budget and force a rethink of how the bloc works in an exclusive interview with POLITICO Monday, News.Az reports.

Bardella's comments come as EU countries are in crunch negotiations over the next EU budget covering the 2028-2034 period, the so-called Multiannual Financial Framework.

High-profile centrist voices in Europe have taken alarm at the far-right leader's staunch anti-EU rhetoric, with ECB President Christine Lagarde warning against "separatist ambitions" shortly after the interview.

During an EU ministers gathering in Luxembourg, Germany's Europe Minister Gunther Krichbaum referred to Bardella's interview to press for a speedy budget deal.

"[Bardella] said clearly that he wants to halve France's contribution to the European Union," said Krichbaum, a member of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's center-right CDU party. "We see what these right-wing populists want to achieve; they want to destroy the European Union … and that means that we are under time pressure ... we need to find a compromise by the end of this year."

The French far-right leader criticized that timeframe, calling it “profoundly anti-democratic” in the same interview.

News.Az