Germany seeks to stop importing coal, oil from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is trying to stop coal and oil imports from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with ARD TV channel, News.Az reports.

“This process will be fast enough. We are already working on alternatives to coal supplies. We are also working on similar measures for oil imports,” Scholz said.

Earlier, the European Commission proposed the EU member states to reduce their dependence on Russian gas by 67 percent.

News.Az