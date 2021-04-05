Yandex metrika counter

Germany sees 20% of population vaccinated against coronavirus by May

Germany will have immunised 20% of its population against the novel coronavirus by the beginning of May, the country’s health minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, Reuters reports. 

Germany has seen a rise in infections as it lags Britain, Israel and the United States in the pace of vaccinations.

Spahn, speaking at a vaccination centre in Berlin, said Germany had taken three months to get shots to the first 10% of its people who have now been vaccinated.

“We will manage the next 10% in a month in light of the expected deliveries (of vaccinations),” he said.


